New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 6,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 80,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 200,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 348,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

