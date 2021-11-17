New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 838,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

