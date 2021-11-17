New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 132,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,476,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

