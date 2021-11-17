New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,775,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.98.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

