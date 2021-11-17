New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $583.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.