New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.76

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.76 and last traded at $123.01, with a volume of 5053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $7,023,600. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

