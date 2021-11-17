Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

