Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 3,347 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

