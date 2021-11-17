Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,218 shares of company stock valued at $14,181,871. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

