Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $833,000 Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.14% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

