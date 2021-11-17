Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $340.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

