Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

