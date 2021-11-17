Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,140,000 after buying an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after buying an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 274,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 481,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

