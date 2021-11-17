NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.49

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.