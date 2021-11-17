NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $485.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

