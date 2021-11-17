NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NSRCF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

