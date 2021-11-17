NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Hits $66.17

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $66.17 or 0.00110546 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $50,999.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

