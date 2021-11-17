Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.77

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

