NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Down 82.2% in October

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the October 14th total of 3,268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRNK traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 60,088,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,072,469. NOHO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

NOHO Company Profile

NOHO, Inc develops, markets, sells and distributes a functional lifestyle beverage category product NOHO-The Hangover Defense. Its flagship product is a dietary supplement, taken before or during the consumption of alcohol that may help to prevent the symptoms associated with a hangover. The company was founded by Eric K.

