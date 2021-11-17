Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NSRXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

