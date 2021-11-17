Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

NTIC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 21,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,180. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.