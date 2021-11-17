Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 323.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,986,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $2,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 484,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,350 over the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

