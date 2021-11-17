Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Sapiens International worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Sapiens International by 95.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.43. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.