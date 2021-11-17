Northern Trust Corp Purchases 23,105 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Verastem were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $648,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 1,210,376.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 254,179 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

