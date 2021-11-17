Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of PDF Solutions worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $34,352,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 183,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PDFS opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

