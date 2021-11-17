Northern Trust Corp Sells 443 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,634,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,017.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $891.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.16 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

