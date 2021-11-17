Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.44%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

