NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 431.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 127,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

