Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.38

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.38 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 58345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 20.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 478.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 449,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 371,776 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 13,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

