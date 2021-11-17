Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 257,371 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 482.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,371 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sumo Logic worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $29,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,413 shares of company stock worth $1,806,134. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

