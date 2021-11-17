Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.