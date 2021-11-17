Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of CBIZ worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.