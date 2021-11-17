Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AerCap worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,096 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

