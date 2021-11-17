Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,681 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 673,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after buying an additional 454,372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $4,912,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,526,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

