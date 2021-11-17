Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

