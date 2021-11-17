Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the October 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NMCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 59,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 95.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

