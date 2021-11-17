NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 744513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

