NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,392,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $729.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVIDIA stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 570.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

