NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $302.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average of $204.06. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
