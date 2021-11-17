NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.12.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $302.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average of $204.06. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

