Nxt (NXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $364,806.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $364,806.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00024719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005844 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform and the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Launched in November 2013 and written from scratch in Java, Nxt is proof that blockchain technology is not only about simple transfer of value but also has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives with the various decentralized applications that can be built with it. Today, Nxt remains one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry, influencing numerous other projects. With its many easy to use modular built-in features, Nxt covers most of the dApp use cases and at the same time is perfectly suitable for private blockchain implementations. Where did NXT come from? Nxt is an iconic project in the history of blockchain development. Launched as early as November 2013 it represents the first pure proof of stake blockchain ever deployed. Started by an anonymous developer who disappeared shortly thereafter, with a crowdsale that raised only a symbolic amount, the Nxt project formed a wonderful community around it, and gave birth to many successful follow-up projects, including own Ardor platform. What are the advantages of NXT? NXT has simple but flexible architecture makes blockchain adoption easy, andcan be extended to fit any public or private use case.Nxt was the first blockchain to launch a user-friendly and yet fully decentralizedasset exchange. Anyone can issue and trade tokens on top of Nxt, and orders arematched and executed directly on the blockchain itself.The Nxt blockchain has been live in production for more than 6 years withvirtually no downtime, no major bugs, and no successful exploits. Millions of Nxttransactions have been conducted reliably, establishing its reputation as one ofthe most secure platforms in the blockchain industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

