Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Update

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the October 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYXH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYXH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

