Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.35 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $116,346.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,409.41 or 1.00045409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.89 or 0.06935653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo's official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co. Nyzo's official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

