Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. 41,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,362,541 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,310 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

