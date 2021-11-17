Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.61.

OAS stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

