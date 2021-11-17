Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OTLY traded down 0.46 on Wednesday, reaching 9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 107,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,516. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.05 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Truist reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

