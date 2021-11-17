Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

