OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$2.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

OGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE OGC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.72. 1,403,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

