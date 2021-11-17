Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 18.21. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

