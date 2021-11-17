Oddz Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $435,914.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $435,914.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

