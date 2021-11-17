OKB Price Tops $26.13 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $26.13 or 0.00043280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $605.33 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

